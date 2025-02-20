Insider Sale: President and CEO of $INGR Sells 10,815 Shares

James P. Zallie, the President and CEO of $INGR, sold 10,815 shares of the company on 02-19-2025 for an estimated $1,361,348. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 24.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 34,126 shares of this class of $INGR stock.

$INGR Insider Trading Activity

$INGR insiders have traded $INGR stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $INGR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES P. ZALLIE (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 79,346 shares for an estimated $10,268,578 .

. JAMES D GRAY (Executive VP and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 54,959 shares for an estimated $8,064,711 .

. LARRY FERNANDES (SVP, Chief Comm & Sust Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 10,857 shares for an estimated $1,586,866 .

. ROBERT A. RITCHIE (SVP, Food & Industrial Ingred.) sold 44 shares for an estimated $5,877

JORGE A. URIBE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1 shares for an estimated $204.

$INGR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 297 institutional investors add shares of $INGR stock to their portfolio, and 311 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

