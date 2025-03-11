News & Insights

Stocks
HTBK

Insider Sale: President and CEO of $HTBK Sells 5,145 Shares

March 11, 2025 — 06:46 pm EDT

Written by Quiver InsiderRadar for Quiver Quantitative->

Robertson Clay JR Jones, the President and CEO of $HTBK, sold 5,145 shares of the company on 03-10-2025 for an estimated $50,063. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 2.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 254,227 shares of this class of $HTBK stock.

$HTBK Insider Trading Activity

$HTBK insiders have traded $HTBK stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HTBK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • ROBERTSON CLAY JR JONES (President and CEO) sold 5,145 shares for an estimated $50,063
  • JACK W CONNER sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $42,080
  • SUSAN SVENSSON JUST (EVP/Chief Credit Officer) sold 1,602 shares for an estimated $15,588

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$HTBK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 96 institutional investors add shares of $HTBK stock to their portfolio, and 73 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.


This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

HTBK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.