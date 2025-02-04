Insider Sale: President and CEO of $HAYW Sells 50,000 Shares

KEVIN HOLLERAN, the President and CEO of $HAYW, sold 50,000 shares of the company on 02-03-2025 for an estimated $726,240. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 8.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 522,799 shares of this class of $HAYW stock.
$HAYW Insider Trading Activity
$HAYW insiders have traded $HAYW stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HAYW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- KEVIN HOLLERAN (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 292,857 shares for an estimated $4,500,100.
- EIFION JONES (Senior Vice President and CFO) sold 75,000 shares for an estimated $1,207,875
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$HAYW Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 132 institutional investors add shares of $HAYW stock to their portfolio, and 101 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MSD PARTNERS, L.P. removed 70,232,691 shares (-98.2%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,077,369,479
- MSD CAPITAL L P added 27,307,732 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $418,900,608
- MIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT UK LLP added 11,764,660 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $180,469,884
- FMR LLC removed 6,194,160 shares (-23.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $95,018,414
- CHAMPLAIN INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC removed 2,656,671 shares (-43.9%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $40,753,333
- MICHAEL & SUSAN DELL FOUNDATION added 2,584,492 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $39,646,107
- ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. removed 1,960,516 shares (-48.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $30,074,315
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.