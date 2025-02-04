Insider Sale: President and CEO of $HAYW Sells 50,000 Shares

KEVIN HOLLERAN, the President and CEO of $HAYW, sold 50,000 shares of the company on 02-03-2025 for an estimated $726,240. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 8.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 522,799 shares of this class of $HAYW stock.

$HAYW Insider Trading Activity

$HAYW insiders have traded $HAYW stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HAYW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KEVIN HOLLERAN (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 292,857 shares for an estimated $4,500,100 .

. EIFION JONES (Senior Vice President and CFO) sold 75,000 shares for an estimated $1,207,875

$HAYW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 132 institutional investors add shares of $HAYW stock to their portfolio, and 101 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.