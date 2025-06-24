Insider Sale: PRESIDENT AND CEO of $HALO Sells 4,489 Shares

Helen Torley, the PRESIDENT AND CEO of $HALO, sold 4,489 shares of the company on 06-24-2025 for an estimated $238,406. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 749,230 shares of this class of $HALO stock.
$HALO Insider Trading Activity
$HALO insiders have traded $HALO stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HALO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- HELEN TORLEY (PRESIDENT AND CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 60,000 shares for an estimated $3,185,279.
- JEFFREY WILLIAM HENDERSON has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 25,000 shares for an estimated $1,378,719.
- MICHAEL J. LABARRE (SVP, CHIEF TECHNICAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 21,697 shares for an estimated $1,260,680.
$HALO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 307 institutional investors add shares of $HALO stock to their portfolio, and 282 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- INVESCO LTD. added 1,519,875 shares (+64.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $96,983,223
- FRONTIER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO LLC removed 1,269,827 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $60,710,428
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 1,183,350 shares (-93.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $75,509,563
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 1,134,325 shares (-32.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $72,381,278
- STATE STREET CORP removed 1,131,629 shares (-15.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $72,209,246
- SILVERCREST ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP LLC removed 636,589 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $30,435,320
- CAISSE DE DEPOT ET PLACEMENT DU QUEBEC added 552,590 shares (+154.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $35,260,767
$HALO Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $HALO stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HALO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. sold up to $15,000 on 03/24.
$HALO Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HALO in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/14/2025
- H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 01/10/2025
