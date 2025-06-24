Insider Sale: PRESIDENT AND CEO of $HALO Sells 4,489 Shares

Helen Torley, the PRESIDENT AND CEO of $HALO, sold 4,489 shares of the company on 06-24-2025 for an estimated $238,406. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 749,230 shares of this class of $HALO stock.

$HALO Insider Trading Activity

$HALO insiders have traded $HALO stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HALO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HELEN TORLEY (PRESIDENT AND CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 60,000 shares for an estimated $3,185,279 .

. JEFFREY WILLIAM HENDERSON has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 25,000 shares for an estimated $1,378,719 .

. MICHAEL J. LABARRE (SVP, CHIEF TECHNICAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 21,697 shares for an estimated $1,260,680.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$HALO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 307 institutional investors add shares of $HALO stock to their portfolio, and 282 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$HALO Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $HALO stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HALO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. sold up to $15,000 on 03/24.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$HALO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HALO in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/14/2025

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 01/10/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $HALO, check out Quiver Quantitative's $HALO forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.