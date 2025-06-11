Insider Sale: President and CEO of $GEF, GEF-B Sells 24,700 Shares

Ole G Rosgaard, the President and CEO of $GEF, GEF-B, sold 24,700 shares of the company on 06-09-2025 for an estimated $1,621,555. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 19.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 102,764 shares of this class of $GEF, GEF-B stock.

$GEF, GEF-B Insider Trading Activity

$GEF, GEF-B insiders have traded $GEF, GEF-B stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 10 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GEF, GEF-B stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

OLE G ROSGAARD (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 30,000 shares for an estimated $1,972,468 .

. B ANDREW ROSE has made 3 purchases buying 6,500 shares for an estimated $424,337 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. LAWRENCE A. HILSHEIMER (EVP and CFO) has made 4 purchases buying 3,825 shares for an estimated $260,877 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MARK A EMKES purchased 3,000 shares for an estimated $167,663

DAVID C LLOYD (VP Finance, Treasurer) sold 2,263 shares for an estimated $125,010

BALA SATHYANARAYANAN (EVP, Chief Human Resources Off) has made 1 purchase buying 511 shares for an estimated $32,704 and 1 sale selling 748 shares for an estimated $45,038 .

and 1 sale selling 748 shares for an estimated . FRANK CALHOUN V MILLER purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $58,500

