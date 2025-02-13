News & Insights

FICO

Insider Sale: President and CEO of $FICO Sells 567 Shares

February 13, 2025 — 05:32 pm EST

Written by Quiver InsiderRadar for Quiver Quantitative->

WILLIAM J LANSING, the President and CEO of $FICO, sold 567 shares of the company on 02-11-2025 for an estimated $1,029,296. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 43,271 shares of this class of $FICO stock.

$FICO Insider Trading Activity

$FICO insiders have traded $FICO stock on the open market 134 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 134 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FICO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • JAMES M WEHMANN (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 56 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $23,015,459.
  • DAVID A REY has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 4,677 shares for an estimated $10,945,475.
  • WILLIAM J LANSING (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 23 sales selling 6,010 shares for an estimated $10,843,451.
  • BRADEN R KELLY has made 0 purchases and 18 sales selling 3,883 shares for an estimated $9,099,544.
  • JOANNA REES sold 3,961 shares for an estimated $6,931,750
  • THOMAS A. BOWERS (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 2,680 shares for an estimated $6,266,416.
  • MARK R SCADINA (EVP, Gen. Counsel & Sec.) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,577 shares for an estimated $6,159,000.
  • MARC F MCMORRIS sold 520 shares for an estimated $1,119,335
  • HENRY TAYLOE STANSBURY sold 249 shares for an estimated $582,298
  • STEVEN P. WEBER (Executive Vice President & CFO) sold 139 shares for an estimated $273,054

$FICO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 404 institutional investors add shares of $FICO stock to their portfolio, and 469 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$FICO Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $FICO stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FICO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

