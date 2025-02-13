Insider Sale: President and CEO of $FICO Sells 567 Shares

WILLIAM J LANSING, the President and CEO of $FICO, sold 567 shares of the company on 02-11-2025 for an estimated $1,029,296. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 43,271 shares of this class of $FICO stock.
$FICO Insider Trading Activity
$FICO insiders have traded $FICO stock on the open market 134 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 134 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FICO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JAMES M WEHMANN (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 56 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $23,015,459.
- DAVID A REY has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 4,677 shares for an estimated $10,945,475.
- WILLIAM J LANSING (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 23 sales selling 6,010 shares for an estimated $10,843,451.
- BRADEN R KELLY has made 0 purchases and 18 sales selling 3,883 shares for an estimated $9,099,544.
- JOANNA REES sold 3,961 shares for an estimated $6,931,750
- THOMAS A. BOWERS (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 2,680 shares for an estimated $6,266,416.
- MARK R SCADINA (EVP, Gen. Counsel & Sec.) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,577 shares for an estimated $6,159,000.
- MARC F MCMORRIS sold 520 shares for an estimated $1,119,335
- HENRY TAYLOE STANSBURY sold 249 shares for an estimated $582,298
- STEVEN P. WEBER (Executive Vice President & CFO) sold 139 shares for an estimated $273,054
$FICO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 404 institutional investors add shares of $FICO stock to their portfolio, and 469 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 243,988 shares (-39.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $474,195,557
- WEALTHFRONT ADVISERS LLC added 144,266 shares (+5217.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $287,223,507
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 134,325 shares (+16.8%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $261,063,324
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC added 131,401 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $261,610,192
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 127,679 shares (+376.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $254,199,951
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 113,718 shares (+4.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $226,404,577
- WINSLOW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 101,496 shares (-38.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $202,071,431
$FICO Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $FICO stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FICO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 01/27.
