Insider Sale: President and CEO of $FICO Sells 567 Shares

WILLIAM J LANSING, the President and CEO of $FICO, sold 567 shares of the company on 02-11-2025 for an estimated $1,029,296. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 43,271 shares of this class of $FICO stock.

$FICO Insider Trading Activity

$FICO insiders have traded $FICO stock on the open market 134 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 134 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FICO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$FICO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 404 institutional investors add shares of $FICO stock to their portfolio, and 469 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$FICO Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $FICO stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FICO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 01/27.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.