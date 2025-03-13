Insider Sale: President and CEO of $EVBN Sells 1,434 Shares

DAVID J NASCA, the President and CEO of $EVBN, sold 1,434 shares of the company on 03-13-2025 for an estimated $55,655. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 104,430 shares of this class of $EVBN stock.

$EVBN Insider Trading Activity

$EVBN insiders have traded $EVBN stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EVBN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID J NASCA (President and CEO) sold 1,434 shares for an estimated $55,655

$EVBN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 43 institutional investors add shares of $EVBN stock to their portfolio, and 32 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

