Insider Sale: President and CEO of $EVBN Sells 1,434 Shares

DAVID J NASCA, the President and CEO of $EVBN, sold 1,434 shares of the company on 03-13-2025 for an estimated $55,655. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 104,430 shares of this class of $EVBN stock.
$EVBN Insider Trading Activity
$EVBN insiders have traded $EVBN stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EVBN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DAVID J NASCA (President and CEO) sold 1,434 shares for an estimated $55,655
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$EVBN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 43 institutional investors add shares of $EVBN stock to their portfolio, and 32 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PL CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC added 25,877,406 shares (+4230.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,120,491,679
- FJ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 493,510 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,368,983
- CHICAGO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 195,739 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,475,498
- ODDO BHF ASSET MANAGEMENT SAS added 115,861 shares (+80.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,016,781
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 82,947 shares (+267.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,591,605
- ELIZABETH PARK CAPITAL ADVISORS, LTD. removed 78,462 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,057,664
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. removed 66,856 shares (-28.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,894,864
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.