Insider Sale: President and CEO of $ESPR Sells 30,474 Shares

Sheldon L. Koenig, the President and CEO of $ESPR, sold 30,474 shares of the company on 06-17-2025 for an estimated $33,795. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 1,541,488 shares of this class of $ESPR stock.

$ESPR Insider Trading Activity

$ESPR insiders have traded $ESPR stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ESPR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SHELDON L. KOENIG (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 43,521 shares for an estimated $53,418 .

. BENJAMIN HALLADAY (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 10,792 shares for an estimated $13,618 .

. ERIC WARREN (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 2,903 shares for an estimated $4,447.

$ESPR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 79 institutional investors add shares of $ESPR stock to their portfolio, and 105 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

