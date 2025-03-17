News & Insights

Insider Sale: President and CEO of $EQH Sells 26,292 Shares

March 17, 2025 — 07:00 pm EDT

Mark Pearson, the President and CEO of $EQH, sold 26,292 shares of the company on 03-14-2025 for an estimated $1,344,128. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 3.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 756,913 shares of this class of $EQH stock.

$EQH Insider Trading Activity

$EQH insiders have traded $EQH stock on the open market 42 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 42 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EQH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • MARK PEARSON (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 210,000 shares for an estimated $10,138,905.
  • NICK LANE has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 80,000 shares for an estimated $4,073,570.
  • JEFFREY J HURD (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 26,664 shares for an estimated $1,365,658.
  • WILLIAM JAMES IV ECKERT (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,200 shares for an estimated $227,812.
  • ARLENE ISAACS-LOWE sold 1,350 shares for an estimated $73,440
  • CRAIG C MACKAY sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $46,409

$EQH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 249 institutional investors add shares of $EQH stock to their portfolio, and 278 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$EQH Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EQH in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/11/2025
  • BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/22/2025
  • Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 01/10/2025
  • Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/09/2024
  • Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/08/2024

