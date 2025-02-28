News & Insights

Insider Sale: President and CEO of $ENVX Sells 300,000 Shares

February 28, 2025 — 06:16 pm EST

February 28, 2025 — 06:16 pm EST

Rajendra K Talluri, the President and CEO of $ENVX, sold 300,000 shares of the company on 02-27-2025 for an estimated $2,805,000. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 12.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 2,045,301 shares of this class of $ENVX stock.

$ENVX Insider Trading Activity

$ENVX insiders have traded $ENVX stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ENVX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • RAJENDRA K TALLURI (President and CEO) sold 300,000 shares for an estimated $2,805,000
  • BETSY S ATKINS sold 75,000 shares for an estimated $729,750
  • ARTHI CHAKRAVARTHY (Chief Legal Officer) sold 35,000 shares for an estimated $455,000

$ENVX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 171 institutional investors add shares of $ENVX stock to their portfolio, and 136 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • VANGUARD GROUP INC added 2,063,631 shares (+15.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $22,431,668
  • DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 2,054,137 shares (-47.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $22,328,469
  • CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 1,382,332 shares (+214.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,025,948
  • FRED ALGER MANAGEMENT, LLC added 1,250,300 shares (+212.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,590,760
  • BLACKROCK, INC. added 1,198,998 shares (+10.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,033,108
  • PARK WEST ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 875,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,511,250
  • UBS GROUP AG added 508,296 shares (+106.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,525,177

