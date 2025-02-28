Insider Sale: President and CEO of $ENVX Sells 300,000 Shares

Rajendra K Talluri, the President and CEO of $ENVX, sold 300,000 shares of the company on 02-27-2025 for an estimated $2,805,000. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 12.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 2,045,301 shares of this class of $ENVX stock.

$ENVX Insider Trading Activity

$ENVX insiders have traded $ENVX stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ENVX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RAJENDRA K TALLURI (President and CEO) sold 300,000 shares for an estimated $2,805,000

BETSY S ATKINS sold 75,000 shares for an estimated $729,750

ARTHI CHAKRAVARTHY (Chief Legal Officer) sold 35,000 shares for an estimated $455,000

$ENVX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 171 institutional investors add shares of $ENVX stock to their portfolio, and 136 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

