Insider Sale: PRESIDENT AND CEO of $ELVN Sells 12,500 Shares

Samuel Kintz, the PRESIDENT AND CEO of $ELVN, sold 12,500 shares of the company on 03-17-2025 for an estimated $260,320. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 990,392 shares of this class of $ELVN stock.

$ELVN Insider Trading Activity

$ELVN insiders have traded $ELVN stock on the open market 47 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 47 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ELVN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOSEPH P LYSSIKATOS (CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 62,748 shares for an estimated $1,759,173 .

. SAMUEL KINTZ (PRESIDENT AND CEO) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 58,863 shares for an estimated $1,554,728 .

. BENJAMIN HOHL (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 43,323 shares for an estimated $1,096,327 .

. ANISH PATEL (CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 42,417 shares for an estimated $996,493 .

. RAHUL D. BALLAL sold 10,420 shares for an estimated $293,557

RICHARD A. HEYMAN has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 6,183 shares for an estimated $174,215 .

. HELEN LOUISE COLLINS (CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER) sold 816 shares for an estimated $24,482

$ELVN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 61 institutional investors add shares of $ELVN stock to their portfolio, and 44 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ELVN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ELVN recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ELVN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $39.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Colleen Kusy from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $40.0 on 11/15/2024

on 11/15/2024 Salim Syed from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $39.0 on 09/23/2024

