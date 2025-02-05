Insider Sale: President and CEO of $EBAY Sells 5,625 Shares

JAMIE IANNONE, the President and CEO of $EBAY, sold 5,625 shares of the company on 02-04-2025 for an estimated $376,987. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 525,373 shares of this class of $EBAY stock.

$EBAY Insider Trading Activity

$EBAY insiders have traded $EBAY stock on the open market 29 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 29 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EBAY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMIE IANNONE (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 67,500 shares for an estimated $4,262,290 .

. STEPHEN J PRIEST (SVP, Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 37,705 shares for an estimated $2,416,170 .

. CORNELIUS BOONE (SVP, Chief People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,963 shares for an estimated $516,842 .

. EDWARD O GARCIA (SVP, Chief Product Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 7,479 shares for an estimated $448,903 .

. REBECCA SPENCER (VP, Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,860 shares for an estimated $232,394.

$EBAY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 453 institutional investors add shares of $EBAY stock to their portfolio, and 461 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$EBAY Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $EBAY stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EBAY stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOHN JAMES sold up to $15,000 on 09/04.

