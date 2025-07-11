Stocks
DNLI

Insider Sale: President and CEO of $DNLI Sells 495,282 Shares

July 11, 2025 — 05:16 pm EDT

July 11, 2025 — 05:16 pm EDT

Ryan J. Watts, the President and CEO of $DNLI, sold 495,282 shares of the company on 07-09-2025 for an estimated $7,429,230. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 66.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 253,071 shares of this class of $DNLI stock.

$DNLI Insider Trading Activity

$DNLI insiders have traded $DNLI stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DNLI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • RYAN J. WATTS (President and CEO) sold 495,282 shares for an estimated $7,429,230

$DNLI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 105 institutional investors add shares of $DNLI stock to their portfolio, and 109 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$DNLI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DNLI in the last several months. We have seen 9 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 05/19/2025
  • Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/08/2025
  • Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/07/2025
  • HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 05/07/2025
  • Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/07/2025
  • B. Riley Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 03/05/2025
  • Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/03/2025

$DNLI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DNLI recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $DNLI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $32.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Tazeen Ahmad from B of A Securities set a target price of $27.0 on 05/19/2025
  • Joel Beatty from Baird set a target price of $29.0 on 05/08/2025
  • Laura Chico from Wedbush set a target price of $30.0 on 05/07/2025
  • Andrew Fein from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $32.0 on 05/07/2025
  • Matthew Harrison from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $33.0 on 03/07/2025
  • Mayank Mamtani from B. Riley Securities set a target price of $35.0 on 03/05/2025
  • Jay Olson from Oppenheimer set a target price of $42.0 on 03/03/2025

