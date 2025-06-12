Stocks
DLB

Insider Sale: President and CEO of $DLB Sells 179 Shares

June 12, 2025 — 08:45 pm EDT

Written by Quiver InsiderRadar for Quiver Quantitative->

KEVIN J YEAMAN, the President and CEO of $DLB, sold 179 shares of the company on 06-10-2025 for an estimated $13,706. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 114,725 shares of this class of $DLB stock.

$DLB Insider Trading Activity

$DLB insiders have traded $DLB stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DLB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • MARK ANDREW SHERMAN (EVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 67,688 shares for an estimated $5,509,931.
  • KEVIN J YEAMAN (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 33,683 shares for an estimated $2,567,481.
  • TODD PENDLETON (SVP, Chief Marketing Officer) sold 18,121 shares for an estimated $1,517,668
  • RYAN NICHOLSON (VP, CAO and Corp. Controller) sold 7,000 shares for an estimated $588,480
  • EMILY ROLLINS sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $84,900
  • JOHN D COULING (SVP, Entertainment) sold 675 shares for an estimated $50,652

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$DLB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 240 institutional investors add shares of $DLB stock to their portfolio, and 220 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.


This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

DLB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.