Insider Sale: President and CEO of $DLB Sells 179 Shares

KEVIN J YEAMAN, the President and CEO of $DLB, sold 179 shares of the company on 06-10-2025 for an estimated $13,706. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 114,725 shares of this class of $DLB stock.

$DLB Insider Trading Activity

$DLB insiders have traded $DLB stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DLB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK ANDREW SHERMAN (EVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 67,688 shares for an estimated $5,509,931 .

. KEVIN J YEAMAN (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 33,683 shares for an estimated $2,567,481 .

. TODD PENDLETON (SVP, Chief Marketing Officer) sold 18,121 shares for an estimated $1,517,668

RYAN NICHOLSON (VP, CAO and Corp. Controller) sold 7,000 shares for an estimated $588,480

EMILY ROLLINS sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $84,900

JOHN D COULING (SVP, Entertainment) sold 675 shares for an estimated $50,652

$DLB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 240 institutional investors add shares of $DLB stock to their portfolio, and 220 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

