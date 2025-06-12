Insider Sale: President and CEO of $DLB Sells 179 Shares

KEVIN J YEAMAN, the President and CEO of $DLB, sold 179 shares of the company on 06-10-2025 for an estimated $13,706. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 114,725 shares of this class of $DLB stock.
$DLB Insider Trading Activity
$DLB insiders have traded $DLB stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DLB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MARK ANDREW SHERMAN (EVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 67,688 shares for an estimated $5,509,931.
- KEVIN J YEAMAN (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 33,683 shares for an estimated $2,567,481.
- TODD PENDLETON (SVP, Chief Marketing Officer) sold 18,121 shares for an estimated $1,517,668
- RYAN NICHOLSON (VP, CAO and Corp. Controller) sold 7,000 shares for an estimated $588,480
- EMILY ROLLINS sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $84,900
- JOHN D COULING (SVP, Entertainment) sold 675 shares for an estimated $50,652
$DLB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 240 institutional investors add shares of $DLB stock to their portfolio, and 220 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CLEARBRIDGE INVESTMENTS, LLC removed 1,165,919 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $93,634,954
- FRONTIER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO LLC added 897,996 shares (+288.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $72,118,058
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP added 882,716 shares (+18.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $70,890,921
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 502,110 shares (+7.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $40,324,454
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 444,718 shares (+63.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $35,715,302
- JONES FINANCIAL COMPANIES LLLP added 429,265 shares (+241160.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $34,474,272
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. removed 349,732 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $28,086,976
