Insider Sale: President and CEO of $CURI Sells 252,486 Shares

Clinton Larry Stinchcomb, the President and CEO of $CURI, sold 252,486 shares of the company on 06-13-2025 for an estimated $1,181,053. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 10.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 2,085,827 shares of this class of $CURI stock.

$CURI Insider Trading Activity

$CURI insiders have traded $CURI stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CURI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN S HENDRICKS has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 600,000 shares for an estimated $3,087,521 .

. CLINTON LARRY STINCHCOMB (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 332,486 shares for an estimated $1,556,733 .

. PHILLIP BRADY HAYDEN (Chief Financial Officer) sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $4,890

$CURI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 35 institutional investors add shares of $CURI stock to their portfolio, and 19 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CURI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CURI in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 05/07/2025

