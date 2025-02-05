News & Insights

Stocks
CBSH

Insider Sale: President and CEO of $CBSH Sells 26,042 Shares

February 05, 2025 — 04:47 pm EST

Written by Quiver InsiderRadar for Quiver Quantitative->

John W Kemper, the President and CEO of $CBSH, sold 26,042 shares of the company on 02-04-2025 for an estimated $1,752,173. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 10.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 211,929 shares of this class of $CBSH stock.

$CBSH Insider Trading Activity

$CBSH insiders have traded $CBSH stock on the open market 29 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 29 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CBSH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • DAVID W KEMPER (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 38,208 shares for an estimated $2,410,171.
  • JOHN W KEMPER (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 28,544 shares for an estimated $1,931,792.
  • KEVIN G BARTH (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 27,674 shares for an estimated $1,831,205.
  • JOHN K HANDY (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 8,897 shares for an estimated $592,155.
  • PATRICIA R KELLERHALS (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 8,419 shares for an estimated $555,910.
  • RICHARD W HEISE (Senior Vice President) sold 1,640 shares for an estimated $120,293
  • PAULA S PETERSEN (Senior Vice President) sold 1,462 shares for an estimated $106,718
  • DAVID L. ROLLER (Senior Vice President) sold 890 shares for an estimated $64,316
  • DOUGLAS D NEFF (Senior Vice President) sold 888 shares for an estimated $64,023
  • PAUL A STEINER (Controller) sold 803 shares for an estimated $58,161
  • DERRICK BROOKS (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 241 shares for an estimated $16,149.
  • KIM L JAKOVICH (Senior Vice President) sold 193 shares for an estimated $14,014

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CBSH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 206 institutional investors add shares of $CBSH stock to their portfolio, and 215 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.


This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author ->

Stocks mentioned

CBSH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.