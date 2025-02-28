Insider Sale: President and CEO of $BWXT Sells 29,882 Shares

Rex D Geveden, the President and CEO of $BWXT, sold 29,882 shares of the company on 02-26-2025 for an estimated $3,201,339. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 11.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 233,961 shares of this class of $BWXT stock.

$BWXT Insider Trading Activity

$BWXT insiders have traded $BWXT stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BWXT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

REX D GEVEDEN (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 45,625 shares for an estimated $4,900,232 .

. RONALD OWEN JR WHITFORD (SVP, General Counsel and Sec.) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $209,850

$BWXT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 300 institutional investors add shares of $BWXT stock to their portfolio, and 260 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

