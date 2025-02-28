Insider Sale: President and CEO of $BWXT Sells 29,882 Shares

Rex D Geveden, the President and CEO of $BWXT, sold 29,882 shares of the company on 02-26-2025 for an estimated $3,201,339. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 11.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 233,961 shares of this class of $BWXT stock.
$BWXT Insider Trading Activity
$BWXT insiders have traded $BWXT stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BWXT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- REX D GEVEDEN (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 45,625 shares for an estimated $4,900,232.
- RONALD OWEN JR WHITFORD (SVP, General Counsel and Sec.) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $209,850
$BWXT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 300 institutional investors add shares of $BWXT stock to their portfolio, and 260 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DEMARS FINANCIAL GROUP, LLC added 4,434,799 shares (+9309.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $493,992,260
- WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 1,813,026 shares (-57.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $201,952,966
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 1,031,699 shares (-34.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $114,920,951
- UBS GROUP AG added 642,992 shares (+787.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $71,622,878
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 615,693 shares (+204.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $68,582,043
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 539,360 shares (-94.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $60,079,310
- BARROW HANLEY MEWHINNEY & STRAUSS LLC removed 495,711 shares (-30.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $55,217,248
