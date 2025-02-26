Insider Sale: President and CEO of $BHF Sells 13,327 Shares

Eric T Steigerwalt, the President and CEO of $BHF, sold 13,327 shares of the company on 02-26-2025 for an estimated $795,355. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 4.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 271,072 shares of this class of $BHF stock.

$BHF Insider Trading Activity

$BHF insiders have traded $BHF stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BHF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ERIC T STEIGERWALT (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $2,783,758 .

. JOHN ROSENTHAL (EVP & Chief Investment Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 30,000 shares for an estimated $1,589,377 .

. MYLES LAMBERT (EVP,Chief Mktg.& Dist. Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 16,800 shares for an estimated $813,598 .

. EDWARD A. SPEHAR (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) sold 7,125 shares for an estimated $363,232

VONDA HUSS (EVP & Chief HR Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,000 shares for an estimated $292,500.

$BHF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 139 institutional investors add shares of $BHF stock to their portfolio, and 225 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

