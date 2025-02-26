News & Insights

Stocks
BHF

Insider Sale: President and CEO of $BHF Sells 13,327 Shares

February 26, 2025 — 08:31 pm EST

Written by Quiver InsiderRadar for Quiver Quantitative->

Eric T Steigerwalt, the President and CEO of $BHF, sold 13,327 shares of the company on 02-26-2025 for an estimated $795,355. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 4.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 271,072 shares of this class of $BHF stock.

$BHF Insider Trading Activity

$BHF insiders have traded $BHF stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BHF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • ERIC T STEIGERWALT (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $2,783,758.
  • JOHN ROSENTHAL (EVP & Chief Investment Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 30,000 shares for an estimated $1,589,377.
  • MYLES LAMBERT (EVP,Chief Mktg.& Dist. Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 16,800 shares for an estimated $813,598.
  • EDWARD A. SPEHAR (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) sold 7,125 shares for an estimated $363,232
  • VONDA HUSS (EVP & Chief HR Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,000 shares for an estimated $292,500.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$BHF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 139 institutional investors add shares of $BHF stock to their portfolio, and 225 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.


This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

BHF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.