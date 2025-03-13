Insider Sale: President and CEO of $BHE Sells 6,000 Shares

Jeff Benck, the President and CEO of $BHE, sold 6,000 shares of the company on 03-12-2025 for an estimated $232,920. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 448,180 shares of this class of $BHE stock.
$BHE Insider Trading Activity
$BHE insiders have traded $BHE stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BHE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JEFF BENCK (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 36,000 shares for an estimated $1,606,380.
- RHONDA R TURNER (SVP, Chief HR Officer) sold 6,000 shares for an estimated $281,880
- STEPHEN J BEAVER (SVP, General Counsel and CLO) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $252,350
$BHE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 114 institutional investors add shares of $BHE stock to their portfolio, and 141 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BOSTON PARTNERS added 354,567 shares (+569.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,097,341
- WASATCH ADVISORS LP removed 298,407 shares (-36.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,547,677
- ARISTOTLE CAPITAL BOSTON, LLC removed 262,084 shares (-42.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,898,613
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 254,495 shares (-13.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,554,073
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 253,730 shares (+45.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,519,342
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 205,656 shares (+44.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,336,782
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 166,967 shares (+16.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,580,301
