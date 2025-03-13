Insider Sale: President and CEO of $BHE Sells 6,000 Shares

Jeff Benck, the President and CEO of $BHE, sold 6,000 shares of the company on 03-12-2025 for an estimated $232,920. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 448,180 shares of this class of $BHE stock.

$BHE Insider Trading Activity

$BHE insiders have traded $BHE stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BHE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEFF BENCK (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 36,000 shares for an estimated $1,606,380 .

. RHONDA R TURNER (SVP, Chief HR Officer) sold 6,000 shares for an estimated $281,880

STEPHEN J BEAVER (SVP, General Counsel and CLO) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $252,350

$BHE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 114 institutional investors add shares of $BHE stock to their portfolio, and 141 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

