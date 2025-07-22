Insider Sale: President and CEO of $AZZ Sells 26,516 Shares

THOMAS E FERGUSON, the President and CEO of $AZZ, sold 26,516 shares of the company on 07-22-2025 for an estimated $2,939,415. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 12.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 183,182 shares of this class of $AZZ stock.
$AZZ Insider Trading Activity
$AZZ insiders have traded $AZZ stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AZZ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- THOMAS E FERGUSON (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 77,229 shares for an estimated $7,410,476.
- BRYAN LEE STOVALL (COO - Metal Coatings) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $539,895
$AZZ Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 102 institutional investors add shares of $AZZ stock to their portfolio, and 107 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS added 1,614,557 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $134,993,110
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 265,126 shares (-9.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $22,167,184
- JONES FINANCIAL COMPANIES LLLP added 239,111 shares (+241526.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $19,992,070
- FMR LLC added 199,306 shares (+6.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $16,663,974
- MORGAN STANLEY added 148,726 shares (+54.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,434,980
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 132,206 shares (+824.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,053,743
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC added 120,041 shares (+969.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,036,628
$AZZ Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AZZ in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Evercore ISI Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/09/2025
- Roth MKM issued a "Buy" rating on 02/11/2025
- B. Riley Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 02/11/2025
$AZZ Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AZZ recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $AZZ in the last 6 months, with a median target of $108.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Matthew Krueger from Baird set a target price of $110.0 on 07/11/2025
- Stephen Richardson from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $108.0 on 07/09/2025
- John Franzreb from Sidoti & Co. set a target price of $101.0 on 06/09/2025
- Gerry Sweeney from Roth MKM set a target price of $108.0 on 02/11/2025
- Lucas Pipes from B. Riley Securities set a target price of $111.0 on 02/11/2025
