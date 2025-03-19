Insider Sale: President and CEO of $AIRG Sells 6,982 Shares

JACOB SUEN, the President and CEO of $AIRG, sold 6,982 shares of the company on 03-17-2025 for an estimated $29,077. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 2.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 305,546 shares of this class of $AIRG stock.

$AIRG Insider Trading Activity

$AIRG insiders have traded $AIRG stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AIRG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JACOB SUEN (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 24,195 shares for an estimated $110,404 .

. MICHAEL ELBAZ (Chief Financial Officer) sold 6,777 shares for an estimated $61,623

$AIRG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 21 institutional investors add shares of $AIRG stock to their portfolio, and 21 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.