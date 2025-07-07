Insider Sale: President and CEO of $AIP Sells 11,815 Shares

K CHARLES JANAC, the President and CEO of $AIP, sold 11,815 shares of the company on 07-03-2025 for an estimated $109,230. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 4.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 284,030 shares of this class of $AIP stock.

$AIP Insider Trading Activity

$AIP insiders have traded $AIP stock on the open market 69 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 69 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AIP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

K CHARLES JANAC (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 121,592 shares for an estimated $1,169,341 .

. NICHOLAS B. HAWKINS (VP and Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 22 sales selling 80,103 shares for an estimated $716,989 .

. SAIYED ATIQ RAZA has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 22,585 shares for an estimated $232,738 .

. ANTONIO J VIANA has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 21,778 shares for an estimated $173,331 .

. PAUL L ALPERN (VP and General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 17,665 shares for an estimated $153,440 .

. LAURENT R MOLL (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 15,337 shares for an estimated $128,463.

$AIP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 59 institutional investors add shares of $AIP stock to their portfolio, and 42 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$AIP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AIP in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 05/14/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

