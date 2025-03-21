Insider Sale: President and CEO of $ADMA Sells 15,000 Shares

Adam S Grossman, the President and CEO of $ADMA, sold 15,000 shares of the company on 03-19-2025 for an estimated $283,800. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 2,067,850 shares of this class of $ADMA stock.

$ADMA Insider Trading Activity

$ADMA insiders have traded $ADMA stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ADMA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ADAM S GROSSMAN (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 69,967 shares for an estimated $1,430,523 .

. BRAD L. TADE (CFO and Treasurer) sold 15,000 shares for an estimated $317,250

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ADMA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 184 institutional investors add shares of $ADMA stock to their portfolio, and 189 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$ADMA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ADMA in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Underperform" rating on 10/14/2024

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 10/14/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ADMA, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ADMA forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.