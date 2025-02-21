Insider Sale: President and Board Co-Chair of $NET Sells 1,850 Shares

Michelle Zatlyn, the President and Board Co-Chair of $NET, sold 1,850 shares of the company on 02-19-2025 for an estimated $299,480. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 6.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 26,048 shares of this class of $NET stock.

$NET Insider Trading Activity

$NET insiders have traded $NET stock on the open market 227 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 227 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NET stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MATTHEW PRINCE (CEO & Chair of the Board) has made 0 purchases and 66 sales selling 785,760 shares for an estimated $76,634,075 .

. MICHELLE ZATLYN (President and Board Co-Chair) has made 0 purchases and 94 sales selling 480,457 shares for an estimated $53,211,851 .

. THOMAS J SEIFERT (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 51 sales selling 257,270 shares for an estimated $28,439,846 .

. DOUGLAS JAMES KRAMER (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 29,481 shares for an estimated $3,002,430 .

. JANEL RILEY (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 7,822 shares for an estimated $1,040,042 .

. MARIA S EITEL has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,875 shares for an estimated $605,033.

$NET Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 369 institutional investors add shares of $NET stock to their portfolio, and 339 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

