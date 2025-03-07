Insider Sale: President of Aircraft OEM of $JOBY Sells 1,463 Shares

Didier Papadopoulos, the President of Aircraft OEM of $JOBY, sold 1,463 shares of the company on 03-06-2025 for an estimated $9,655. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 2.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 61,096 shares of this class of $JOBY stock.

$JOBY Insider Trading Activity

$JOBY insiders have traded $JOBY stock on the open market 86 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 86 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JOBY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PAUL CAHILL SCIARRA has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 1,333,330 shares for an estimated $10,009,976 .

. JOEBEN BEVIRT (CEO and Chief Architect) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 539,687 shares for an estimated $3,983,152 .

. BONNY W SIMI (President of Operations) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 152,637 shares for an estimated $1,093,132 .

. KATE DEHOFF (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 131,921 shares for an estimated $1,012,718 .

. DIDIER PAPADOPOULOS (President of Aircraft OEM) has made 0 purchases and 21 sales selling 104,125 shares for an estimated $771,247 .

. GREGORY BOWLES (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 94,444 shares for an estimated $629,413 .

. ERIC ALLISON (Chief Product Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 70,143 shares for an estimated $477,762 .

. MATTHEW FIELD (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 31,058 shares for an estimated $180,667 .

. SERGEY NOVIKOV (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 2,477 shares for an estimated $19,629.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$JOBY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 189 institutional investors add shares of $JOBY stock to their portfolio, and 88 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.