Insider Sale: Pres of $WM Sells 44,405 Shares

James C Jr Fish, the Pres of $WM, sold 44,405 shares of the company on 02-24-2025 for an estimated $10,143,620. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 17.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 211,061 shares of this class of $WM stock.

$WM Insider Trading Activity

$WM insiders have traded $WM stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES C JR FISH (Pres, Chief Executive Officer) sold 44,405 shares for an estimated $10,143,620

DEVINA A RANKIN (EVP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,519 shares for an estimated $1,446,926 .

. TARA J. HEMMER (SVP & Chief Sustainability Off) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,269 shares for an estimated $1,169,164 .

. RAFAEL CARRASCO (SVP of Enterprise Strategy) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,693 shares for an estimated $1,056,319 .

. JOHNSON VARKEY (SVP-Chief Information Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 878 shares for an estimated $194,151 .

. CHARLES C BOETTCHER (EVP, Chief Legal Officer) sold 693 shares for an estimated $152,870

JOHN J MORRIS (EVP & Chief Operation Officer) sold 693 shares for an estimated $152,868

MICHAEL J. WATSON (Sr. VP-Chief Customer Officer) sold 693 shares for an estimated $152,629

MARYROSE SYLVESTER sold 310 shares for an estimated $66,795

JOHN A. CARROLL (VP & Chief Accounting Officer) sold 209 shares for an estimated $46,094

CHRISTOPHER P. DESANTIS (SVP Operations - East) sold 200 shares for an estimated $44,072

DONALD J SMITH (Sr. VP - Operations) sold 191 shares for an estimated $42,062

KIMBERLY G. STITH (SVP - Chief HR Officer) sold 187 shares for an estimated $41,146

$WM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 978 institutional investors add shares of $WM stock to their portfolio, and 835 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$WM Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $WM stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOHN JAMES sold up to $15,000 on 09/04.

