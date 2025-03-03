Insider Sale: Pres of $UFPI Sells 13,384 Shares

Patrick M. Benton, the Pres of $UFPI, sold 13,384 shares of the company on 03-03-2025 for an estimated $1,432,623. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 14.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 82,458 shares of this class of $UFPI stock.

$UFPI Insider Trading Activity

$UFPI insiders have traded $UFPI stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UFPI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MATTHEW J MISSAD (Chief Executive Officer) sold 15,000 shares for an estimated $1,965,450

PATRICK M. BENTON (Pres, UFP Construction, LLC) sold 13,384 shares for an estimated $1,432,623

WILLIAM G CURRIE sold 5,700 shares for an estimated $721,563

$UFPI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 195 institutional investors add shares of $UFPI stock to their portfolio, and 243 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.