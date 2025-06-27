Insider Sale: Pres. Transportation Solutions of $TEL Sells 13,100 Shares

Aaron Kyle Stucki, the Pres. Transportation Solutions of $TEL, sold 13,100 shares of the company on 06-26-2025 for an estimated $2,227,000. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 35.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 23,657 shares of this class of $TEL stock.

$TEL Insider Trading Activity

$TEL insiders have traded $TEL stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TEL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HEATH A MITTS (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 91,150 shares for an estimated $14,289,511 .

. JOHN S JENKINS (EVP & General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 50,400 shares for an estimated $7,803,726 .

. SHADRAK W KROEGER (Pres., Industrial Solutions) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $7,644,913 .

. AARON KYLE STUCKI (Pres. Transportation Solutions) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 18,100 shares for an estimated $3,027,000 .

. MALAVIKA SAGAR (SVP, Chief Human Resources Off) sold 3,125 shares for an estimated $500,000

LAURA WRIGHT sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $154,660

$TEL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 3 institutional investors add shares of $TEL stock to their portfolio, and 63 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$TEL Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $TEL stock 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TEL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 4 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 05/22, 01/23 and 2 sales worth up to $65,000 on 04/17, 04/09.

on 05/22, 01/23 and 2 sales worth up to on 04/17, 04/09. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 04/08.

on 04/08. REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN sold up to $50,000 on 03/25.

$TEL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TEL in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 04/24/2025

HSBC issued a "Buy" rating on 04/24/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.