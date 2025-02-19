Insider Sale: Pres of $TMUS Sells 2,500 Shares

Michael J. Katz, the Pres of $TMUS, sold 2,500 shares of the company on 02-18-2025 for an estimated $675,000. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 140,822 shares of this class of $TMUS stock.

$TMUS Insider Trading Activity

$TMUS insiders have traded $TMUS stock on the open market 28 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 28 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TMUS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RAUL MARCELO CLAURE has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 499,588 shares for an estimated $101,421,934 .

. TELEKOM AG DEUTSCHE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 189,670 shares for an estimated $31,421,034 .

. G MICHAEL SIEVERT (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 80,000 shares for an estimated $19,079,800 .

. MARK WOLFE NELSON (EVP and General Counsel) sold 42,769 shares for an estimated $9,249,223

PETER OSVALDIK (EVP & CFO) sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $4,671,000

NESTOR CANO (EVP, Transformation and CIDO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,100 shares for an estimated $2,561,308 .

. CALLIE R FIELD (President, Business Group) sold 9,215 shares for an estimated $2,488,050

TERESA TAYLOR sold 8,000 shares for an estimated $1,885,200

SRIKANT M. DATAR has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 6,000 shares for an estimated $1,480,900 .

. MICHAEL J. KATZ (Pres, Mkting Stgy & Prods) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,500 shares for an estimated $1,290,900 .

. DARA BAZZANO (SVP & Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,888 shares for an estimated $1,046,272 .

. LETITIA A LONG sold 1,100 shares for an estimated $254,188

$TMUS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 767 institutional investors add shares of $TMUS stock to their portfolio, and 744 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$TMUS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $TMUS stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TMUS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.

on 01/13. REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ purchased up to $15,000 on 11/08.

