Insider Sale: Pres. Sonoco Metal Packaging of $SON Sells 2,453 Shares

Ernest D III Haynes, the Pres. Sonoco Metal Packaging of $SON, sold 2,453 shares of the company on 02-26-2025 for an estimated $115,513. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 23.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 7,796 shares of this class of $SON stock.
$SON Insider Trading Activity
$SON insiders have traded $SON stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SON stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- R. HOWARD COKER (President & CEO) purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $929,500
- JOHN M FLORENCE (VP, Gnl Council, Secy, CHRO) sold 13,660 shares for an estimated $699,398
- ROBERT R JR HILL has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,000 shares for an estimated $191,819.
- ERNEST D III HAYNES (Pres. Sonoco Metal Packaging) sold 2,453 shares for an estimated $115,513
$SON Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 202 institutional investors add shares of $SON stock to their portfolio, and 290 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,659,474 shares (-92.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $81,065,304
- COOPER CREEK PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,600,888 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $78,203,378
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC removed 1,231,076 shares (-91.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $60,138,062
- IMPAX ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP PLC removed 553,559 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,041,357
- INVENOMIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 524,198 shares (+368.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,607,072
- DEPRINCE RACE & ZOLLO INC added 442,892 shares (+53.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,635,274
- NORDEA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT AB added 437,128 shares (+63.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,353,702
