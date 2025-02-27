Insider Sale: Pres. Sonoco Metal Packaging of $SON Sells 2,453 Shares

Ernest D III Haynes, the Pres. Sonoco Metal Packaging of $SON, sold 2,453 shares of the company on 02-26-2025 for an estimated $115,513. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 23.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 7,796 shares of this class of $SON stock.

$SON Insider Trading Activity

$SON insiders have traded $SON stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SON stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

R. HOWARD COKER (President & CEO) purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $929,500

JOHN M FLORENCE (VP, Gnl Council, Secy, CHRO) sold 13,660 shares for an estimated $699,398

ROBERT R JR HILL has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,000 shares for an estimated $191,819 .

. ERNEST D III HAYNES (Pres. Sonoco Metal Packaging) sold 2,453 shares for an estimated $115,513

$SON Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 202 institutional investors add shares of $SON stock to their portfolio, and 290 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

