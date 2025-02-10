Insider Sale: Pres. Safety & Infrastructure of $ATKR Sells 500 Shares

Mark F. Lamps, the Pres. Safety & Infrastructure of $ATKR, sold 500 shares of the company on 02-10-2025 for an estimated $32,500. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 33,760 shares of this class of $ATKR stock.

$ATKR insiders have traded $ATKR stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ATKR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WILLIAM E JR. WALTZ (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 120,098 shares for an estimated $11,282,785 .

. DANIEL S KELLY (VP, General Counsel and Sec.) sold 13,071 shares for an estimated $1,251,427

JERI L ISBELL sold 3,353 shares for an estimated $315,269

MARK F. LAMPS (Pres. Safety & Infrastructure) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,500 shares for an estimated $128,510.

$ATKR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 186 institutional investors add shares of $ATKR stock to their portfolio, and 288 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

