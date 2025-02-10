Insider Sale: Pres. Safety & Infrastructure of $ATKR Sells 500 Shares

Mark F. Lamps, the Pres. Safety & Infrastructure of $ATKR, sold 500 shares of the company on 02-10-2025 for an estimated $32,500. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 33,760 shares of this class of $ATKR stock.
$ATKR Insider Trading Activity
$ATKR insiders have traded $ATKR stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ATKR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- WILLIAM E JR. WALTZ (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 120,098 shares for an estimated $11,282,785.
- DANIEL S KELLY (VP, General Counsel and Sec.) sold 13,071 shares for an estimated $1,251,427
- JERI L ISBELL sold 3,353 shares for an estimated $315,269
- MARK F. LAMPS (Pres. Safety & Infrastructure) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,500 shares for an estimated $128,510.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$ATKR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 186 institutional investors add shares of $ATKR stock to their portfolio, and 288 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GATES CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC. added 1,324,544 shares (+192.8%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $112,241,858
- FMR LLC removed 878,255 shares (-64.4%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $74,423,328
- CLEARBRIDGE INVESTMENTS, LLC removed 476,567 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $40,384,287
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC added 459,200 shares (+3948.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $38,320,240
- FIDUCIARY MANAGEMENT INC /WI/ removed 454,985 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $38,555,428
- WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 395,388 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $33,505,179
- VOLORIDGE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 389,163 shares (+308.3%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $32,977,672
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.