Insider Sale: PRES of $ROST Sells 5,339 Shares

Karen Fleming, the PRES of $ROST, sold 5,339 shares of the company on 03-17-2025 for an estimated $671,272. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 5.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 94,062 shares of this class of $ROST stock.

$ROST Insider Trading Activity

$ROST insiders have traded $ROST stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ROST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

$ROST Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 466 institutional investors add shares of $ROST stock to their portfolio, and 553 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ROST Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ROST in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/05/2025

Loop Capital Markets issued a "Buy" rating on 03/05/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Negative" rating on 03/05/2025

Bank of America Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 11/22/2024

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 11/19/2024

$ROST Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ROST recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $ROST in the last 6 months, with a median target of $155.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $130.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 An analyst from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $160.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $150.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 Ike Boruchow from Wells Fargo set a target price of $165.0 on 01/10/2025

