Insider Sale: PRES of $ROST Sells 5,339 Shares

Karen Fleming, the PRES of $ROST, sold 5,339 shares of the company on 03-17-2025 for an estimated $671,272. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 5.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 94,062 shares of this class of $ROST stock.
$ROST Insider Trading Activity
$ROST insiders have traded $ROST stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ROST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- KAREN FLEMING (PRES, CMO ROSS DRESS FOR LESS) sold 5,339 shares for an estimated $671,272
$ROST Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 466 institutional investors add shares of $ROST stock to their portfolio, and 553 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 5,529,575 shares (+39.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $836,458,810
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 3,995,760 shares (+25.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $604,438,615
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 2,977,434 shares (-77.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $450,396,441
- WEALTHFRONT ADVISERS LLC added 2,352,543 shares (+8209.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $355,869,179
- VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP added 1,706,953 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $258,210,780
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 1,536,216 shares (-6.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $232,383,394
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 1,534,862 shares (-35.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $232,178,574
$ROST Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ROST in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/05/2025
- Loop Capital Markets issued a "Buy" rating on 03/05/2025
- Wells Fargo issued a "Negative" rating on 03/05/2025
- Bank of America Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 11/22/2024
- Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 11/19/2024
$ROST Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ROST recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $ROST in the last 6 months, with a median target of $155.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $130.0 on 03/05/2025
- An analyst from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $160.0 on 03/05/2025
- An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $150.0 on 03/05/2025
- Ike Boruchow from Wells Fargo set a target price of $165.0 on 01/10/2025
