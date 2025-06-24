Insider Sale: Pres. of $MCS Sells 5,138 Shares

Mark A Gramz, the Pres. of $MCS, sold 5,138 shares of the company on 05-15-2025 for an estimated $42,797. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 100.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 0 shares of this class of $MCS stock.

$MCS Insider Trading Activity

$MCS insiders have traded $MCS stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MCS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK A GRAMZ (Pres., Marcus Theatres Corp*) sold 5,138 shares for an estimated $42,805

MICHAEL READE EVANS (Pres., Marcus Hotels & Resorts) sold 934 shares for an estimated $7,720

DIANE M GERSHOWITZ purchased 21,758 shares for an estimated $0

GREGORY S MARCUS (President and CEO) sold 21,758 shares for an estimated $0

$MCS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 71 institutional investors add shares of $MCS stock to their portfolio, and 87 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

