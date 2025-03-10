Insider Sale: Pres. of $LHX Sells 3,178 Shares

JON RAMBEAU, the Pres. of $LHX, sold 3,178 shares of the company on 03-10-2025 for an estimated $718,228. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 53.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 2,797 shares of this class of $LHX stock.

$LHX Insider Trading Activity

$LHX insiders have traded $LHX stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LHX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHRISTOPHER E KUBASIK (Chair and CEO) sold 21,351 shares for an estimated $5,297,396

ROSS NIEBERGALL (President, Aerojet Rocketdyne) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 14,127 shares for an estimated $3,376,675 .

. JON RAMBEAU (Pres., Integrated Mission Sys.) sold 3,178 shares for an estimated $718,228

$LHX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 630 institutional investors add shares of $LHX stock to their portfolio, and 655 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$LHX Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $LHX stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LHX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN purchased up to $50,000 on 02/13.

