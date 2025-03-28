Insider Sale: Pres Imaging Prtng & Solutions of $HPQ Sells 21,545 Shares

Anneliese Olson, the Pres Imaging Prtng & Solutions of $HPQ, sold 21,545 shares of the company on 03-27-2025 for an estimated $613,817. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 99.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 169 shares of this class of $HPQ stock.

$HPQ Insider Trading Activity

$HPQ insiders have traded $HPQ stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HPQ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ENRIQUE LORES (President and CEO) sold 137,094 shares for an estimated $4,997,076

KRISTEN M LUDGATE (Chief People Officer) sold 74,356 shares for an estimated $2,560,077

ALEX CHO (President, Personal Systems) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 50,585 shares for an estimated $1,755,414 .

. STEPHANIE LIEBMAN (Global Controller) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 26,646 shares for an estimated $811,234 .

. ANNELIESE OLSON (Pres Imaging Prtng & Solutions) sold 21,545 shares for an estimated $613,817

$HPQ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 477 institutional investors add shares of $HPQ stock to their portfolio, and 613 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$HPQ Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $HPQ stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HPQ stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR JOHN BOOZMAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/28.

$HPQ Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HPQ recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $HPQ in the last 6 months, with a median target of $35.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Toni Sacconaghi from Bernstein set a target price of $34.0 on 01/03/2025

on 01/03/2025 Asiya Merchant from Citigroup set a target price of $37.0 on 10/09/2024

