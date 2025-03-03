Insider Sale: Pres. & GM of $SHW Sells 2,799 Shares

Colin M. Davie, the Pres. & GM of $SHW, sold 2,799 shares of the company on 02-27-2025 for an estimated $1,008,490. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 34.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 5,365 shares of this class of $SHW stock.

$SHW Insider Trading Activity

$SHW insiders have traded $SHW stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SHW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARY L GARCEAU (SVP - CLO and Secretary) sold 15,770 shares for an estimated $6,275,198

JANE M. CRONIN (SVP - Enterprise Finance) sold 5,161 shares for an estimated $2,054,387

COLIN M. DAVIE (Pres. & GM, Glob. Supply Chain) sold 2,799 shares for an estimated $1,008,490

GREGORY P. SOFISH (SVP - Human Resources) sold 2,565 shares for an estimated $971,185

$SHW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 714 institutional investors add shares of $SHW stock to their portfolio, and 798 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$SHW Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SHW stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SHW stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 11/08 and 0 sales.

