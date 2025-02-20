Insider Sale: Pres. & COO-DTE Electric Co. of $DTE Sells 3,801 Shares

Matthew T. Paul, the Pres. & COO-DTE Electric Co. of $DTE, sold 3,801 shares of the company on 02-19-2025 for an estimated $492,457. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 35.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 6,951 shares of this class of $DTE stock.
$DTE Insider Trading Activity
$DTE insiders have traded $DTE stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DTE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MATTHEW T. PAUL (Pres. & COO-DTE Electric Co.) sold 3,801 shares for an estimated $492,457
$DTE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 437 institutional investors add shares of $DTE stock to their portfolio, and 353 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MIZUHO SECURITIES USA LLC removed 7,019,372 shares (-99.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $847,589,169
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 4,700,416 shares (-75.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $567,575,232
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 3,766,221 shares (+123.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $454,771,185
- NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC removed 1,367,039 shares (-54.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $165,069,959
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS removed 1,320,035 shares (-6.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $159,394,226
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 879,670 shares (+3.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $106,220,152
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 871,978 shares (+1794.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $105,291,343
