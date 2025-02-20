Insider Sale: Pres. & COO-DTE Electric Co. of $DTE Sells 3,801 Shares

Matthew T. Paul, the Pres. & COO-DTE Electric Co. of $DTE, sold 3,801 shares of the company on 02-19-2025 for an estimated $492,457. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 35.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 6,951 shares of this class of $DTE stock.

$DTE Insider Trading Activity

$DTE insiders have traded $DTE stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DTE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MATTHEW T. PAUL (Pres. & COO-DTE Electric Co.) sold 3,801 shares for an estimated $492,457

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$DTE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 437 institutional investors add shares of $DTE stock to their portfolio, and 353 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.