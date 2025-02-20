Insider Sale: Pres & CEO - Prime Executions of $FRHC Sells 8,000 Shares

Robert Wotczak, the Pres & CEO - Prime Executions of $FRHC, sold 8,000 shares of the company on 02-19-2025 for an estimated $1,253,840. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 13.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 50,000 shares of this class of $FRHC stock.

$FRHC Insider Trading Activity

$FRHC insiders have traded $FRHC stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FRHC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT WOTCZAK (Pres & CEO - Prime Executions) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 22,650 shares for an estimated $3,446,480 .

. AZAMAT YERDESSOV (Freedom Life Chief Exec. Ofc.) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 17,500 shares for an estimated $2,037,190 .

. KAIRAT BAKIBAYEVICH AKHMETOV (see below*) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,100 shares for an estimated $734,300.

$FRHC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 43 institutional investors add shares of $FRHC stock to their portfolio, and 23 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

