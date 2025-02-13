Insider Sale: PRES & CEO of $POST Sells 10,000 Shares

NICOLAS CATOGGIO, the PRES & CEO of $POST, sold 10,000 shares of the company on 02-12-2025 for an estimated $1,117,291. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 14.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 60,501 shares of this class of $POST stock.
$POST Insider Trading Activity
$POST insiders have traded $POST stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $POST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JEFF A ZADOKS (EVP & COO) sold 28,969 shares for an estimated $3,475,066
- NICOLAS CATOGGIO (PRES & CEO, PCB) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 22,500 shares for an estimated $2,553,825.
- DAVID W KEMPER sold 8,939 shares for an estimated $990,029
- BRADLY A HARPER (SVP, CHIEF ACCTING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,346 shares for an estimated $272,768.
- GREGORY L CURL sold 1,388 shares for an estimated $158,509
- ELLEN F HARSHMAN sold 200 shares for an estimated $23,500
$POST Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 186 institutional investors add shares of $POST stock to their portfolio, and 193 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ROUTE ONE INVESTMENT COMPANY, L.P. removed 801,651 shares (-15.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $92,791,103
- EPOCH INVESTMENT PARTNERS, INC. added 713,096 shares (+5177.9%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $82,540,862
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 555,865 shares (-44.9%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $64,341,373
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 530,457 shares (-67.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $60,716,108
- HENNESSY ADVISORS INC added 496,800 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $56,863,728
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 356,468 shares (-47.9%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $41,261,171
- NORGES BANK added 354,349 shares (+59.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $40,558,786
