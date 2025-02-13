Insider Sale: PRES & CEO of $POST Sells 10,000 Shares

NICOLAS CATOGGIO, the PRES & CEO of $POST, sold 10,000 shares of the company on 02-12-2025 for an estimated $1,117,291. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 14.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 60,501 shares of this class of $POST stock.

$POST Insider Trading Activity

$POST insiders have traded $POST stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $POST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEFF A ZADOKS (EVP & COO) sold 28,969 shares for an estimated $3,475,066

NICOLAS CATOGGIO (PRES & CEO, PCB) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 22,500 shares for an estimated $2,553,825 .

. DAVID W KEMPER sold 8,939 shares for an estimated $990,029

BRADLY A HARPER (SVP, CHIEF ACCTING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,346 shares for an estimated $272,768 .

. GREGORY L CURL sold 1,388 shares for an estimated $158,509

ELLEN F HARSHMAN sold 200 shares for an estimated $23,500

$POST Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 186 institutional investors add shares of $POST stock to their portfolio, and 193 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

