Insider Sale: Pres Central and South America of $AVO Sells 21,892 Shares

Juan R Wiesner, the Pres Central and South America of $AVO, sold 21,892 shares of the company on 03-18-2025 for an estimated $220,014. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 50.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 21,412 shares of this class of $AVO stock.

$AVO Insider Trading Activity

$AVO insiders have traded $AVO stock on the open market 28 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 28 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AVO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

FAMILY INVESTMENTS, LLC TAYLOR has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 609,710 shares for an estimated $8,355,045 .

. JAY A PACK has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 244,054 shares for an estimated $3,372,595 .

. STEPHEN J BARNARD (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 116,192 shares for an estimated $1,688,299 .

. LUIS A GONZALEZ has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 72,600 shares for an estimated $1,045,682 .

. JUAN R WIESNER (Pres Central and South America) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 97,045 shares for an estimated $977,556 .

. BRYAN E GILES (CFO) sold 15,000 shares for an estimated $215,932

$AVO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 85 institutional investors add shares of $AVO stock to their portfolio, and 67 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

