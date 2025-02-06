Insider Sale: Pres. of $AXP Sells 22,752 Shares

Denise Pickett, the Pres. of $AXP, sold 22,752 shares of the company on 02-05-2025 for an estimated $7,250,834. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 64.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 12,626 shares of this class of $AXP stock.

$AXP Insider Trading Activity

$AXP insiders have traded $AXP stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AXP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEPHEN J SQUERI (Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 170,632 shares for an estimated $48,897,715 .

. ANRE D WILLIAMS (Group Pres., Enterprise Serv.) sold 77,887 shares for an estimated $21,049,740

RAYMOND JOABAR (Grp. Pres., GMNS) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 26,300 shares for an estimated $8,290,763 .

. DENISE PICKETT (Pres., GSG and TLS) sold 22,752 shares for an estimated $7,250,834

DOUGLAS E. BUCKMINSTER (Vice Chairman) sold 13,111 shares for an estimated $3,552,818

RAVIKUMAR RADHAKRISHNAN (Chief Information Officer) sold 9,485 shares for an estimated $3,027,327

CAILLEC CHRISTOPHE LE (Chief Financial Officer) sold 6,000 shares for an estimated $1,820,880

MONIQUE HERENA (Chief Colleague Experience Off) sold 1,300 shares for an estimated $374,010

$AXP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 988 institutional investors add shares of $AXP stock to their portfolio, and 1,128 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

