Insider Sale: Pres and COO-West Operations of $RDNT Sells 5,000 Shares

NORMAN R HAMES, the Pres and COO-West Operations of $RDNT, sold 5,000 shares of the company on 03-18-2025 for an estimated $241,250. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 256,959 shares of this class of $RDNT stock.
$RDNT Insider Trading Activity
$RDNT insiders have traded $RDNT stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RDNT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RANJAN JAYANATHAN (Chief Information Officer) sold 38,557 shares for an estimated $3,084,560
- DAVID L SWARTZ sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $1,271,000
- DAVID JEFFREY KATZ (EVP and Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,300 shares for an estimated $1,004,252.
- NORMAN R HAMES (Pres and COO-West Operations) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $741,300.
- CORNELIS WESDORP (Pres & CEO, Digital Health) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $258,140.
$RDNT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 159 institutional investors add shares of $RDNT stock to their portfolio, and 157 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- NORGES BANK added 776,289 shares (+2504.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $54,216,023
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 708,583 shares (-82.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $49,487,436
- 8 KNOTS MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 509,247 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $35,336,649
- ALPHA WAVE GLOBAL, LP removed 491,523 shares (-57.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $34,327,966
- GLOBAL ALPHA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD. removed 473,030 shares (-49.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $33,036,415
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 446,115 shares (+69.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $31,156,671
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 404,241 shares (+79.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $28,232,191
$RDNT Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RDNT in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 03/05/2025
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 12/05/2024
$RDNT Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RDNT recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $RDNT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $94.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- David MacDonald from Truist Financial set a target price of $88.0 on 01/22/2025
- Brian Tanquilut from Jefferies set a target price of $100.0 on 12/05/2024
