Insider Sale: Pres and COO-West Operations of $RDNT Sells 5,000 Shares

NORMAN R HAMES, the Pres and COO-West Operations of $RDNT, sold 5,000 shares of the company on 03-18-2025 for an estimated $241,250. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 256,959 shares of this class of $RDNT stock.

$RDNT Insider Trading Activity

$RDNT insiders have traded $RDNT stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RDNT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RANJAN JAYANATHAN (Chief Information Officer) sold 38,557 shares for an estimated $3,084,560

DAVID L SWARTZ sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $1,271,000

DAVID JEFFREY KATZ (EVP and Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,300 shares for an estimated $1,004,252 .

. NORMAN R HAMES (Pres and COO-West Operations) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $741,300 .

. CORNELIS WESDORP (Pres & CEO, Digital Health) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $258,140.

$RDNT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 159 institutional investors add shares of $RDNT stock to their portfolio, and 157 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$RDNT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RDNT in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 03/05/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 12/05/2024

$RDNT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RDNT recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $RDNT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $94.0.

Here are some recent targets:

David MacDonald from Truist Financial set a target price of $88.0 on 01/22/2025

on 01/22/2025 Brian Tanquilut from Jefferies set a target price of $100.0 on 12/05/2024

