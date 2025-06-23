Insider Sale: PRES. AND CEO of $BRBR Sells 600 Shares

DARCY HORN DAVENPORT, the PRES. AND CEO of $BRBR, sold 600 shares of the company on 06-20-2025 for an estimated $36,438. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 203,578 shares of this class of $BRBR stock.

$BRBR Insider Trading Activity

$BRBR insiders have traded $BRBR stock on the open market 29 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 29 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BRBR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT V VITALE has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 368,334 shares for an estimated $28,089,135 .

. DARCY HORN DAVENPORT (PRES. AND CEO) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 6,400 shares for an estimated $387,918 .

. ROBIN SINGH (CHIEF SUPPLY CHAIN OFFCR PNC) sold 4,157 shares for an estimated $312,356

DOUGLAS J CORNILLE (CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER PNC) sold 3,192 shares for an estimated $239,814

$BRBR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 246 institutional investors add shares of $BRBR stock to their portfolio, and 286 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$BRBR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BRBR in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/07/2025

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 01/08/2025

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/07/2025

$BRBR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BRBR recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $BRBR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $80.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Brian Holland from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $85.0 on 05/15/2025

on 05/15/2025 Andrew Lazar from Barclays set a target price of $75.0 on 05/07/2025

