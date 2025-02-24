Insider Sale: pao of $OMF Sells 2,808 Shares

Michael A Hedlund, the pao of $OMF, sold 2,808 shares of the company on 02-21-2025 for an estimated $157,500. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 15.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 15,831 shares of this class of $OMF stock.

$OMF Insider Trading Activity

$OMF insiders have traded $OMF stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OMF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DOUGLAS H. SHULMAN (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 30,000 shares for an estimated $1,598,800 .

. MICHAEL A HEDLUND (pao, SVP and Group Controller) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 12,000 shares for an estimated $606,684 .

. MICAH R. CONRAD (EVP & COO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $255,000.

$OMF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 227 institutional investors add shares of $OMF stock to their portfolio, and 195 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

