Insider Sale: PAO of $HIMS Sells 2,203 Shares

Irene Becklund, the PAO of $HIMS, sold 2,203 shares of the company on 04-03-2025 for an estimated $63,402. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 21.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 8,007 shares of this class of $HIMS stock.

$HIMS Insider Trading Activity

$HIMS insiders have traded $HIMS stock on the open market 149 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 147 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HIMS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANDREW DUDUM (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 43 sales selling 1,227,495 shares for an estimated $40,179,585 .

. OLUYEMI OKUPE (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 36 sales selling 628,681 shares for an estimated $16,193,880 .

. MELISSA BAIRD (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 24 sales selling 406,122 shares for an estimated $12,410,617 .

. SOLEIL BOUGHTON (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 347,221 shares for an estimated $9,915,609 .

. MICHAEL CHI (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 20 sales selling 255,119 shares for an estimated $7,295,704 .

. PATRICK HARRISON CARROLL (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 42,994 shares for an estimated $1,262,996 .

. DAVID B WELLS sold 40,000 shares for an estimated $1,199,584

IRENE BECKLUND (PAO) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 27,023 shares for an estimated $911,655 .

. ANJA MANUEL has made 2 purchases buying 5,000 shares for an estimated $132,259 and 0 sales.

$HIMS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 241 institutional investors add shares of $HIMS stock to their portfolio, and 140 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$HIMS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HIMS in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Sell" rating on 03/06/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 02/25/2025

Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 02/19/2025

UBS issued a "Underperform" rating on 12/20/2024

Piper Sandler issued a "Buy" rating on 10/21/2024

Bank of America Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 10/14/2024

$HIMS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HIMS recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $HIMS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $25.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Maria Ripps from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $38.0 on 12/02/2024

on 12/02/2024 Korinne Wolfmeyer from Piper Sandler set a target price of $21.0 on 11/05/2024

on 11/05/2024 Ryan MacDonald from Needham set a target price of $28.0 on 11/05/2024

on 11/05/2024 Michael Cherny from Leerink Partners set a target price of $26.0 on 10/29/2024

on 10/29/2024 Michael Cherny from Bank of America Securities set a target price of $25.0 on 10/21/2024

on 10/21/2024 Jailendra Singh from Truist Financial set a target price of $23.0 on 10/14/2024

