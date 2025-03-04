Insider Sale: MD of $SCHW Sells 3,380 Shares

Paul V Woolway, the MD of $SCHW, sold 3,380 shares of the company on 03-03-2025 for an estimated $268,117. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 5.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 57,818 shares of this class of $SCHW stock.

$SCHW Insider Trading Activity

$SCHW insiders have traded $SCHW stock on the open market 34 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 34 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SCHW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHARLES R. SCHWAB (Co-Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 694,539 shares for an estimated $55,911,014 .

. WALTER W BETTINGER (Co-Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 464,629 shares for an estimated $38,057,592 .

. CAROLYN SCHWAB-POMERANTZ has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 104,800 shares for an estimated $7,924,833 .

. PETER J. III MORGAN (General Counsel) sold 14,643 shares for an estimated $1,181,709

NIGEL J MURTAGH (Chief Risk Officer) sold 12,739 shares for an estimated $1,033,972

CHRISTOPHER V DODDS sold 9,284 shares for an estimated $755,981

ARUN SARIN sold 8,548 shares for an estimated $699,405

JONATHAN S BEATTY (MD, Head of Advisor Services) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 7,500 shares for an estimated $601,708 .

. PAUL V WOOLWAY (MD, Chief Banking Officer) sold 3,380 shares for an estimated $268,117

CHARLES A. RUFFEL sold 2,998 shares for an estimated $235,778

$SCHW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 859 institutional investors add shares of $SCHW stock to their portfolio, and 978 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$SCHW Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SCHW stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SCHW stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

