Insider Sale: MD of $FDS Sells 591 Shares

July 10, 2025 — 05:46 pm EDT

Gregory T Moskoff, the MD of $FDS, sold 591 shares of the company on 07-09-2025 for an estimated $261,541. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 33.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 1,165 shares of this class of $FDS stock.

$FDS Insider Trading Activity

$FDS insiders have traded $FDS stock on the open market 20 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 20 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FDS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • FREDERICK PHILIP SNOW (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $6,823,380.
  • CHRISTOPHER R ELLIS (EVP, Initiatives & P'ships) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 7,606 shares for an estimated $3,398,637.
  • GREGORY T MOSKOFF (MD,Controller and CAO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 2,863 shares for an estimated $1,264,113.
  • KATHERINE M STEPP (Chief Technology Officer (CTO)) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 1,725 shares for an estimated $733,561.

$FDS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 338 institutional investors add shares of $FDS stock to their portfolio, and 379 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$FDS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $FDS stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FDS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$FDS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FDS in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Wells Fargo issued a "Underweight" rating on 06/24/2025
  • Morgan Stanley issued a "Underweight" rating on 06/24/2025

$FDS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FDS recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $FDS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $450.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Jeffrey Silber from BMO Capital set a target price of $452.0 on 06/24/2025
  • Ashish Sabadra from RBC Capital set a target price of $503.0 on 06/24/2025
  • Jason Haas from Wells Fargo set a target price of $405.0 on 06/24/2025
  • Toni Kaplan from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $393.0 on 06/24/2025
  • David Motemeden from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $448.0 on 06/16/2025
  • Alex Kramm from UBS set a target price of $480.0 on 03/21/2025

