Insider Sale: Managing Director of $LPLA Sells 5,154 Shares

Matthew Enyedi, the Managing Director of $LPLA, sold 5,154 shares of the company on 02-10-2025 for an estimated $1,903,526. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 32.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 10,495 shares of this class of $LPLA stock.
$LPLA Insider Trading Activity
$LPLA insiders have traded $LPLA stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LPLA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MATTHEW J AUDETTE (President and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 28,777 shares for an estimated $10,507,675.
- MATTHEW ENYEDI (Managing Director) sold 5,154 shares for an estimated $1,903,526
- ANERI JAMBUSARIA (Managing Director) sold 305 shares for an estimated $101,241
$LPLA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 328 institutional investors add shares of $LPLA stock to their portfolio, and 374 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS removed 1,577,102 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $366,881,238
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 1,483,931 shares (-70.7%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $345,206,868
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 901,509 shares (+1007.0%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $209,718,038
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 863,254 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $200,818,778
- BOSTON PARTNERS added 805,637 shares (+26.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $263,048,536
- FMR LLC added 650,675 shares (+24.4%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $151,366,525
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 596,159 shares (-40.6%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $138,684,468
