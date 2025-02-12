Insider Sale: Managing Director of $LPLA Sells 5,154 Shares

Matthew Enyedi, the Managing Director of $LPLA, sold 5,154 shares of the company on 02-10-2025 for an estimated $1,903,526. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 32.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 10,495 shares of this class of $LPLA stock.

$LPLA Insider Trading Activity

$LPLA insiders have traded $LPLA stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LPLA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MATTHEW J AUDETTE (President and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 28,777 shares for an estimated $10,507,675 .

. MATTHEW ENYEDI (Managing Director) sold 5,154 shares for an estimated $1,903,526

ANERI JAMBUSARIA (Managing Director) sold 305 shares for an estimated $101,241

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$LPLA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 328 institutional investors add shares of $LPLA stock to their portfolio, and 374 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.