Insider Sale: Interim VP of $SMR Sells 24,618 Shares

Jacqueline F. Engel, the Interim VP of $SMR, sold 24,618 shares of the company on 03-04-2025 for an estimated $357,453. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 95.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 1,149 shares of this class of $SMR stock.

$SMR Insider Trading Activity

$SMR insiders have traded $SMR stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SMR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT K TEMPLE has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 421,105 shares for an estimated $5,756,429 .

. JOHN LAWRENCE HOPKINS (Chief Executive Officer) sold 66,502 shares for an estimated $1,093,691

JACQUELINE F. ENGEL (Interim VP, Accounting) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 54,459 shares for an estimated $1,089,442 .

. ROBERT RAMSEY HAMADY (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 40,470 shares for an estimated $856,894 .

. JOSE N JR REYES (Chief Technology Officer) sold 19,990 shares for an estimated $328,755

CARL M. FISHER (Chief Operating Officer) sold 15,961 shares for an estimated $262,494

CLAYTON SCOTT (Chief Commercial Officer) sold 14,535 shares for an estimated $239,042

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SMR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 225 institutional investors add shares of $SMR stock to their portfolio, and 84 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.