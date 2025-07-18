Insider Sale: Interim CFO and EVP-CAO/Treas. of $FAST Sells 4,000 Shares

Sheryl Ann Lisowski, the Interim CFO and EVP-CAO/Treas. of $FAST, sold 4,000 shares of the company on 07-17-2025 for an estimated $180,827. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 28.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 10,192 shares of this class of $FAST stock.

$FAST Insider Trading Activity

$FAST insiders have traded $FAST stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FAST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HOLDEN LEWIS (Chief Financial Officer/EVP) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 68,664 shares for an estimated $5,147,956 .

. DANIEL L FLORNESS (CEO) sold 50,000 shares for an estimated $4,106,085

JOHN LEWIS SODERBERG (Senior EVP-IT) sold 16,362 shares for an estimated $1,349,068

WILLIAM JOSEPH DRAZKOWSKI (EVP-Sales) sold 15,000 shares for an estimated $1,219,642

SHERYL ANN LISOWSKI (Interim CFO and EVP-CAO/Treas.) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 21,052 shares for an estimated $951,832 .

. SCOTT SATTERLEE sold 9,670 shares for an estimated $768,867

ANTHONY PAUL BROERSMA (EVP-Operations) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,568 shares for an estimated $452,059.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$FAST Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 548 institutional investors add shares of $FAST stock to their portfolio, and 558 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$FAST Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $FAST stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FAST stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 04/09.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$FAST Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FAST in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

William Blair issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/10/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $FAST, check out Quiver Quantitative's $FAST forecast page.

$FAST Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FAST recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $FAST in the last 6 months, with a median target of $43.0.

Here are some recent targets:

David Manthey from Baird set a target price of $47.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Tommy Moll from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $45.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Patrick Baumann from JP Morgan set a target price of $41.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Chris Dankert from Loop Capital set a target price of $45.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Chris Snyder from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $40.0 on 05/23/2025

on 05/23/2025 Brian Butler from Stifel set a target price of $41.0 on 01/21/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.